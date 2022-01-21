$63.52 Million in Sales Expected for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) will report $63.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.26 million to $65.81 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $68.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $254.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.47 million to $257.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $278.16 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $286.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 737,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,946. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

