734 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in ASML by 125.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $706.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $784.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $786.87. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $501.11 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.71.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

