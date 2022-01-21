87,241 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 87,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 72,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCLH opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.69. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

