8,755 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Bridgefront Capital LLC

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Incyte makes up approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

INCY traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.00. 17,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,693. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $61.91 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $812.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

