90,560 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Acquired by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.17% of LivaNova at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,858,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after acquiring an additional 329,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,257,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,501,000 after acquiring an additional 265,238 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,287,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 486,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $81.77 on Friday. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $93.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

