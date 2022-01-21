A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Tobam

Tobam lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 28.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 75,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 49.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 119,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,523 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in A. O. Smith by 7.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 851,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 29.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 54,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

In related news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 48,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.19, for a total transaction of $4,055,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,169 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,612 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

