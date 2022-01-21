AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $138.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

AAON stock opened at $65.71 on Tuesday. AAON has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. AAON’s payout ratio is 28.79%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $1,586,302.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,615 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $125,469.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,287. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AAON by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in AAON by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in AAON by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

