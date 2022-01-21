AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $23.34 on Friday. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.31.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

