AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 644,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.52. 79,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,824,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $235.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.29%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

