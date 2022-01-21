AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.60

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 3792815 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABCL. Benchmark began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 53,500 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Lo purchased 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter worth about $9,900,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

