Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,452.62

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,452.62 ($19.82) and traded as high as GBX 1,505.82 ($20.55). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,494 ($20.38), with a volume of 50,998 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,452.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,510.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

