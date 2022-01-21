Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 4,427.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,805,000 after purchasing an additional 472,508 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,708,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,733,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,215,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100,298 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,583,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,880,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,523,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.43, for a total transaction of $359,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,718. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abiomed from $269.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.20.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $302.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.05 and its 200-day moving average is $336.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.44, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

