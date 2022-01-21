Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $1,059,900.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.30, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACN stock opened at $342.69 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $377.28 and its 200 day moving average is $348.19. The company has a market capitalization of $216.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,765,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

