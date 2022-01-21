Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.07 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 26.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,215 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX opened at $69.85 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

