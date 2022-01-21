Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $5.43 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $163.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.