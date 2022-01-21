Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,368 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,905 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 2.6% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,250 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.70.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total transaction of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.26. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.84 and a twelve month high of $239.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

