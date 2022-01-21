Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

