Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in 3M by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

MMM stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $167.24 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.09.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.