Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ACRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after purchasing an additional 722,704 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 4,563,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,143,000 after purchasing an additional 843,380 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 3,803,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,458,000 after purchasing an additional 40,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,192,000 after purchasing an additional 549,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,566,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 448,919 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 494,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $596.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.47. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. Analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

