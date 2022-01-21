Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells $13,933.92 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $13,933.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.34.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
