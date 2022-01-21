Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO Sells $13,933.92 in Stock

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $13,933.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $460.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.95. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 103,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

