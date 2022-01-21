Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “A diverse customer base and international presence have created a strong market position for Adient, thereby boosting its prospects. Driven by solid backlog, Adient expects fiscal 2022 revenues of $14.8 billion, higher than $13.7 billion recorded in fiscal 2021. The firm’s regular business wins from traditional auto biggies as well as pure play electric vehicle startups augur well. However, supply chain disruptions, tough labor market and surging commodity prices are likely to limit Adient's near-term profits. Adient expects net commodity price headwind for fiscal 2022 at $125 million. High capex to develop new technologically advanced products and elevated debt levels are also likely to play spoilsports. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance for the time being.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Adient stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. Adient has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adient will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Adient by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adient by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

