Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 3,462 at Berenberg Bank

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,245 ($44.28) to GBX 3,462 ($47.24) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,850 ($38.89) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,761.63 ($37.68).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,250 ($44.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,829 ($38.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($50.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,067.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,223.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

