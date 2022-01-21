Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ads-Tec Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ADS-TEC Energy GmbH provides battery-buffered ultrafast charging technology. ADS-TEC Energy GmbH, formerly known as European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADSE. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ads-Tec Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

ADSE opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Ads-Tec Energy has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

