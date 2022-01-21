Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Update

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard purchased 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $127,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,075. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

