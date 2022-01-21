Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Now Covered by UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.27. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.47 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $130,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.