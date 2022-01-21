Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price upped by Cowen from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.48.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $121.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after acquiring an additional 477,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

