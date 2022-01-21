Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 4,451 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tri-Continental worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TY. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth about $680,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental during the 2nd quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TY opened at $31.23 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $3.311 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Tri-Continental Profile

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

