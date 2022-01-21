Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,906 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 354,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

