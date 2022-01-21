Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlas were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 1,122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.24. Atlas Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

