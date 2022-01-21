Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.68 Million Position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,254 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter.

GBAB stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

