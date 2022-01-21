Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Otter Tail worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after acquiring an additional 94,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after acquiring an additional 50,489 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after acquiring an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Otter Tail by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Otter Tail by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 25,904 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Otter Tail stock opened at $62.35 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.62.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

