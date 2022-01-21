Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $578.45 Million

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will report sales of $578.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $589.90 million and the lowest is $569.40 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $556.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $545.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.27 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 52.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJRD opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.34. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.42.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

