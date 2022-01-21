Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 5,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after buying an additional 52,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

