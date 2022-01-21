Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) to announce sales of $14.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $12.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $64.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.10 million to $64.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $78.44 million, with estimates ranging from $71.94 million to $82.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

AIRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims purchased 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Airgain by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 55,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Airgain by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 489,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRG stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

