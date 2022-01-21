Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Lessened by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 84,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,497,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,011,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

ALK stock opened at $53.81 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 336.31 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

