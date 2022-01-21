Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Argus

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target increased by Argus from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Shares of AA stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.72. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

