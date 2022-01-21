Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $68.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price upped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 591.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

