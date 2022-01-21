Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.50

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ALX opened at $255.36 on Friday. Alexander’s has a one year low of $246.15 and a one year high of $308.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 238.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 235.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 66.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 142.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALX shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

