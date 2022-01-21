Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Eight Capital

Eight Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Algoma Steel Group (TSE:ASTL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a C$17.00 price target on the stock.

ASTL stock opened at C$11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Algoma Steel Group has a 52 week low of C$11.31 and a 52 week high of C$17.27.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.