Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). Approximately 64,975,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 25,760,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £25.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.78.

In other news, insider Bill Brodie Good purchased 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($20,466.64).

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource assets in Mexico. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and iron deposits. Its flagship project is the Donovan 2 project, which covers an area of 750 hectares located to the southeast of Zacatecas City.

