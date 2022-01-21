Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $490.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $619.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $650.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $486.11 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

