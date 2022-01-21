Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,225 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $950,555,000 after purchasing an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 564.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 391.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,125,000 after purchasing an additional 36,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Y stock opened at $661.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $671.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $664.20. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $563.47 and a one year high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

