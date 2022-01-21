Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $43.85. 4,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,406. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 50.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

