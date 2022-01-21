Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Tops $0.47

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market capitalization of $473,117.15 and approximately $30,662.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00054372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.78 or 0.07078465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,539.35 or 0.99908972 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

