Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,335,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,997 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.79% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $36,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $5,416,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 35,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $1,325,694.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 443,946 shares of company stock worth $17,582,791 over the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITOS opened at $37.65 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($3.09). The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

