Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.83% of WNS worth $33,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WNS by 367.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,942 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,774,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of WNS by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after buying an additional 269,984 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

WNS stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

