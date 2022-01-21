Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 121.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,785 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.94% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $34,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In related news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

