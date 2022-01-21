Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 141,828 Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,828 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.45% of REV Group worth $38,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 353.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,758 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 906,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the third quarter worth approximately $8,714,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Get REV Group alerts:

NYSE:REVG opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $838.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.