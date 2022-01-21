Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 412,425 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412,425 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of Terex worth $37,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter worth $485,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Terex by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Terex by 17.7% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 35,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Terex by 59.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock worth $1,690,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX opened at $42.53 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

