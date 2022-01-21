Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,184 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.16% of M&T Bank worth $31,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 696.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $166.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

